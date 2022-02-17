Stunning result for Luton Diving Club as Rollinson claims synchro gold

Amy Rollinson and coach Stephen Hewat

Luton Diving Club has put itself on the sporting map as junior diver Amy Rollinson enjoyed a superb result at the senior British Diving Cup held at Plymouth’s Life Centre last week.

Accompanied by head coach Stephen Hewat, Rollinson took part in the one metre springboard. Up against Olympians Grace Reid, Katherine Torrance and Scarlet Mew Jensen, she secured a place in the final with a PB to finish fourth in the exciting preliminary stages.

All the divers stepped up, but Rollinson also kept the pace, smashing her PB by 30- points, to remain in fourth place and earn a gold medal in the Junior category.

Luton Diving Club's Amy Rollinson with her medal

On day two, she joined team-mate Desharne Bent-Ashmeill in the woman’s three metre synchro, as both put in an amazing performances against their senior counterparts, scoring a massive 291.30 points.

It was a score that saw them crowned British champions, claiming gold medals, and would have been enough to see them take bronze in the Beijing Olympics last year.

On the last day, Rollinson headed to the three metre springboard competition against some experienced opponents.

Managing to keep her cool, she dived consistently well, scoring over 58 points on her back and inwards two-and-a-half pikes, reaching the final in second place.

Showing her maturity under pressure, Rollinson continued to dive out her skin in the final, scoring a massive tally of over 60 points on her full out (twisting dive) and picking up the silver medal in the senior competition plus being the first junior diver.

It was Hewat’s first time getting a diver to a medal at senior level as he said: “I’m extremely proud of Amy and all the hard work she has put in to get to this point.”