Stunning year for Luton boxer Jem Campbell as she exceeds her expectations to win three titles

Luton boxer Jem Campbell

Luton boxer Jem Campbell has reflected on a superb season which saw her win the ABA Elite Championship, Golden Girl Box Cup and Haringey Box Cup.

The 34-year-old from Stopsley, who has been boxing for nine years while also working full time as a physiotherapist, started by winning the ABA (Amateur Boxing Association) Elite Championships.

Boxing at 64kg, a drop in weight, as she had previously won the tournament at 69kg two years before, she faced Royal Navy opponent Sophie Coleburn in the quarter-finals at Cannock.

A second round stoppage win saw Campbell then put on a show to defeat Charlotte Wild (Aspire BC), securing a unanimous decision, as she headed to East London for the final.

Advertisement

There, the Lutonian faced the experienced Sarah Dunne (Metro BC) in what was a close bout, with Campbell’s opponent determined to box at close range.

However, Campbell did her best to keep the fight at long range which saw her victorious by a split decision.

On the victory, she said: “It was amazing to win my second ABA title.

“It was always my aim to become national champion, but to do it twice was incredible.”

Advertisement

With Covid wiping out two events, the Championships then returned again in April, Campbell seeded this time due to her previous triumph, only to suffer a semi-final defeat to Dionne Burman.

The bout was a tentative affair, but a good combination in the final round swayed the judges as Campbell was beaten.

She then headed to Sweden in May as the reigning Golden Girl Box Cup champion, following her tournament win in February 2020.

The pressure was on to perform as in the quarter-finals she took on nine-times Canadian champion Sara Kali, winning a cagey bout by a split decision.

Advertisement

Campbell then exerted her authority over Ukrainian Natalia Merinan for a unanimous decision victory, going up against Norwegian national champion Madeleine Angelsen in an exciting final, again securing a unanimous decision.

She continued: “It was an exciting bout, she was a very strong opponent, but I boxed clever, got in and out and used my range.

“My fitness was also better so it enabled me to change up the tempo of the bout to keep her thinking all the time.

“There was a lot of pressure on this bout, we had both performed well throughout the tournament and the winner of the bout was going to be crowned Golden Girl.

Advertisement

“I was over the moon to get the decision and maintain the title of Golden Girl and also make history to join three other boxers who have achieved this, while our bout was also named the best bout of the tournament.

“I don’t think I can put into words the emotions after this tournament, as we had a squad of eight female boxers, one judge and one referee.

“We won five golds, best team, best judge and I retained my title and won best bout.

“It was an incredible experience for myself, my team-mates and the coaches at the club, definitely one of the best moments in my sporting career.”

Advertisement

Staying busy, Campbell was in action at the Haringey Box Cup, the event staged at Alexander Palace in London.

Boxing at 66kg, she eased past Norwegian Angelsen by a unanimous decision to set up a final with Burman, who had beaten her earlier in the year.

This time it was the Luton fighter who took the split decision, as she said: “I was up for it as I was disappointed in my performance against her in April.

“I put the pressure on her from the get go and she wasn’t expecting this.

Advertisement

“I kept up this tempo the whole bout and won by a split decision, so I was delighted to not only overturn a loss to her previously but also to add this title to my sporting career.

“I then went on to win the best boxer of the tournament, which was amazing, it just put the icing on the cake for what was a very good season for me.

“I always have high expectations of myself each season and I had set my sights on winning the ABA championships, Sweden and Haringey Box Cup.

“I knew it was going to be a huge challenge, so I did exceed my expectations of myself.

Advertisement

“The only disappointment was to lose at the ABA, but it was a huge learning experience and probably what drove me forward to go on to win in Sweden and Haringey.”

Campbell is now looking for some sponsorship to help with her career, as she added: “Boxing at this level takes up a lot of time and also huge sacrifices.

“I work full-time, train about 12-14 hours a week and also follow a good nutrition plan.

“It does become harder as now you are the one to beat, so this does add to the pressure, but I just have to continue training hard, enjoying my boxing and perform to the best of my ability.

Advertisement