Webb scores the winner as Dunstable reach FA Vase third round with Enfield victory

Dunstable Town head coach Joe Deeney - pic: Liam Smith

New signing Danny Webb scored his first goal for Dunstable Town as they beat Essex Senior League leaders Enfield 1-0 in the FA Vase at Creasey Park on Friday night.

In front of the second highest crowd of the season, with 322 in attendance, the Blues hit back to the stinging words of head coach Joe Deeney following the defeats to Stotfold and Moulton, with Tolu Ikuyinminu slotting in at left back, Ruairi Mills as right back and Joe Sellers-West moving to midfield.

Enfield enjoyed possession early on, but the hosts repelled the visitors’ forays, keeper Connor Coulson looking secure, tipping over a dangerous cross, with his defenders clearing Jeffrey Cobblah’s effort off the line.

Liam McCrohan replaced Benji Crilley with half an hour to go, before Deeney brought on former Luton youngster James Verney, recently signed on dual registration terms with Berkhamsted.

With eight minutes remaining, Dunstable scored the winner, Sellers-West finding Webb who played a one-two with Verney and went through to beat keeper Jarvis Monk.

The Blues are now at home to fellow SSML Premier Division side Tring Athletic in the third round which takes place next month, as they visit the same opponents in the league this weekend.

» On Tuesday night, Dunstable had been knocked out of the Gladwish Challenge Trophy, conceding twice late on to lose 3-2 to Moulton.

Isaac Olaleye had given the Blues a dream start, but they couldn’t find another goal due to the heroics of the opposition keeper.

Dunstable were made to pay when Moulton equalised midway through the second half and then despite a trademark header from Joe Sellers-West to put them back in front, with less than 10 minutes on the clock, two late goals saw the Blues knocked out.