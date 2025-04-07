“A national embarrassment”: Nearly 3,500 signatures on petition demanding Luton station redevelopment

Luton train station. Picture: Submitted

Thousands of people have signed a petition by a Luton councillor who is calling for a full redevelopment on the town centre station.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Town councillor James Taylor started his petition two weeks ago to get the Government to work with Network Rail and commit to revamping Luton train station and adding step free access to the station in Leagrave.

On the petition, Cllr Taylor said: “Luton Rail station is a disgrace. An eyesore and a national embarrassment. Almost 4 million passengers use Luton railway station every year and is the first horrible impression that visitors have of Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are hundreds of millions of pounds worth of investment coming into the town as part of town centre regeneration. We will have the nearby Stage development and Power Court and yet our railway station is in such a decrepit state. It’s an embarrassment because this is the first impression rail users get when visiting the town.”

There have been promises of a new bridge and lifts at the station for years, but the plans have been stalled until December 2025, after initially being pushed back to spring 2025.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, has been pushing for the long-awaited improvements to be completed and mentioned the issue in Parliament last year.

Cllr Taylor said: “Please sign so we can have a station which rail users and Lutonians deserve.”

Danny, a supporter, added: “You see all the work going on at Power Court and then you are at Luton station. Worse than Hendon and Cricklewood stations!”