Grant Palmer Ltd launches new Jo Busway service connecting Luton and Linmere, Houghton Regis

Grant Palmer Ltd is delighted to announce the launch of the Jo Busway service, a new direct bus route connecting Luton and Linmere, Houghton Regis

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operating via Sundon Road and the guided busway, the Jo service is designed to offer a faster and more convenient travel option for commuters and local residents alike. Buses will use new stops on Waterslade Way, Box Crescent and Silver Birch Avenue within the Linmere development.

Buses run up to every hour on weekdays, timed to connect with fast train services to London, ensuring seamless journeys for commuters. Fares are highly affordable, with single tickets priced at just £2 and return tickets available for £4. Customers can also use HipHop Tickets, with weekly passes still offered at the reduced rate of £13. Additionally, the route bypasses Dunstable’s traffic by operating via the White Lion, providing quicker and more efficient travel options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager at Grant Palmer Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm for the new service: "It’s fantastic to collaborate with Central Bedfordshire Council to bring new services to Houghton Regis, especially following the success of the popular Hi service. The new Jo route is ideal for commuters, and with all single journeys just £2, there’s never been a better time to get on board and save big time!"*-+*

For more information about the Jo Busway service, including schedules and routes, visit grantpalmer.com