Half term takes off at LLA

More than 210,000 autumn holiday makers will jet off from LLA this half term

Passengers flying from London Luton Airport (LLA) this half term will benefit from brand new shops and restaurants in the terminal, new routes and enhanced terminal facilities.

Autumn proves the perfect time for a city escape, with holidaymakers putting cultural cities including Amsterdam, Budapest, Paris and Prague among the top ten destinations for a half term break. This year is no exception, with even greater choice for culture vultures and urban explorers as Wizz Air launches new routes from LLA to Rome, Milan and Vienna from October 26.

The new routes will be welcome news for scene-seeking holidaymakers, as LLA’s travel trend research revealed Italy as a leading destination for passengers inspired by their favourite silver screen scenes.

For those seeking post-summer sunshine, the southern Portuguese paradise of Faro and Spanish shorelines of Palma de Mallorca remain popular to escape the autumnal chill. Fresh from its first summer of operations at LLA, Jet2.com offers flights to sunny hot spots including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Madeira, Antalya and Fuerteventura.

A bumper summer for LLA also saw the opening of new shops and restaurants including high street favourites Victoria’s Secret, Pandora and Wasabi, as well as The Fletton, a new landside bar complete with its own outdoor terrace.

Underlining LLA’s focus on delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience, the terminal also now boasts a swish new airside Assisted Travel Lounge, complete with a sensory space, adult changing facilities, flight information screens, charging points for wheelchairs and electronic devices, drinking water facilities and specialised seating for passengers with mobility challenges.

Families setting off on their half term break can also take advantage of new child play areas in the terminal.

Neil Thompson, Chief Operations Officer at London Luton Airport, commented: “Everyone at London Luton Airport is excited to welcome our half term passengers and to continue the momentum of a hugely successful summer. As we head into the chillier months, the school half term holidays provide many people with a chance to escape for some sun or a cultural city break.

"As our passenger numbers show, it’s set to be a busy and exciting half term for LLA and we will be working hard to ensure a simple and friendly passenger experience for all those travelling from the airport.”

This week, the airport’s commitment to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience was rewarded with a Gold award for Best Customer-Centric culture at the 2025 UK Customer Experience Awards (UKCXA), and silver in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category.