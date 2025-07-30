Houghton Regis bus service improvements from 4th August 2025

Houghton Regis Town Mayor Cllr Michelle Herber in the photo with Houghton Regis East CBC Councillor Pat Hamill met with Grant Palmers Commercial Manager Thomas Manship and Director David Shelley out of shot to receive the good news.

Grant Palmer Ltd, Bedfordshire's family owned bus company for over 25 years has announced plans to improve bus services in Houghton Regis from Monday 4th August 2025.

The new Jo timetable will link LIDL Regional Distribution Centre with Houghton Regis for the first time, with restored links for Parkside Drive and Tithe Farm for Houghton Regis. Buses will serve all stops along the route including Houghton Regis Morrisons, Dolphin Drive and Bedford Square.

Buses will use the busway giving a journey time of just over 25 minutes from the LIDL Regional Distribution Centre to Luton. The service will operate hourly six days a week, with two journeys on Sundays, ideal for shoppers in Houghton Regis.

The new route will serve Tithe Farm Road and Parkside Drive. Following huge customer feedback we will be restoring the lost link from Parkside Drive for Houghton Regis, Dunstable and Tithe Farm Road. The current Jo route to Linmere will continue, with an improved peak time service and new Saturday timetable.

All single fares are £2 for everyone, anywhere along the Jo route. Young people aged under 19 can travel for £1 with a CBC issued YP Card. ENCTS concessionary bus passes are welcome and accepted on the route. Hip-Hop Multi-operator tickets are sold and accepted. HipHop is the best way to travel around Luton and Dunstable, with unlimited travel across Grant Palmer, Arriva and Centrebus services. Weekly tickets are just £13.50, available to buy on bus. Child weeklies are available for £10.

Cllr Pat Hamill, local Reform Councillor for Houghton Regis adds “It is great to see Grant Palmer are listening to the community and will be providing a bus service between Parkside Drive, Houghton Regis and Dunstable”

Cllr Michelle Herber Mayor of Houghton Regis said: “I am really happy Parkside Drive has been included on the route by Grant Palmer because a lot of residents have complained about the loss of service. Grant Palmer have also added more routes which are welcomed and will benefit our town.”

Thomas Manship, Commercial Manager for Grant Palmer adds “As Bedfordshire’s family owned bus company we’re keen to engage with our communities to provide much needed links. With single fares just £2, there’s never been a better time to get on board”

To find out more about Grant Palmer bus services please visit grantpalmer.com or call 01525 719 719