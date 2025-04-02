Jet2 celebrates as first flight leaves Luton Airport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton Airport celebrated another milestone this week as Jet2’s first flight took off from the terminal.

Passengers were treated to personalised gifts, a red-carpet welcome at check-in and a Spanish guitarist as they boarded the Jet2 flight to Majorca.

The first passengers to check in on Tuesday, April 1, were surprised with free flight vouchers and one lucky passenger won a seven-night Jet2holiday to Turkey.

The airline has 17 destinations flying from the airport, including the Canary Islands, Balearic Islands, Mainland Spain, Portugal, Turkey, Greece and Italy and eight more places to fly to for some winter sun later in the year.

The first flight. Picture: Megan Booth/JET2HOLIDAYS

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We have got off to a flying start in every sense at London Luton Airport. Seeing our first flights take off from our 13th UK airport base is an incredibly exciting day for Jet2.com and Jet2holidays and to mark the important milestone, we held a huge celebration with customers at the very centre.

“We are excited to be bringing our proposition to holidaymakers from across the region and are looking forward to enjoying enormous success at our newest base.”

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive of London Luton Airport, said: “As you would expect, the arrival of a major new airline such as Jet2 has created huge excitement at London Luton Airport. Jet2’s first summer programme at LLA is fantastic news for the millions of holidaymakers who choose to fly from the airport each year, with even greater choice in the form of 36 weekly flights to 17 sunshine destinations."