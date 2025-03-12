Luton’s leading bus operator Arriva launches bigger and more frequent service in the town

Arriva, Luton’s leading bus operator, is announcing a major upgrade to its network.

Launching on April 20, 2025, Arriva’s popular route 31 will get even better, extending from Luton to Farley Hill.

Replacing existing routes 1 and 4, Arriva’s improved 31 will extend further across Luton, offering more frequent travel options and new destinations.

Service 31 will connect key areas, including Farley Hill, Luton, Bury Park, Chaul End, Luton and Dunstable Hospital, White Lion Retail Park and Dunstable – resulting in even more connectivity to vital destinations across the area.

In addition, customers will benefit from increased frequency along the Dunstable to Luton corridor, with buses running every 15 minutes during Monday to Saturday daytime hours. This will provide even more convenience for commuters and shoppers alike.

Arriva’s network manager for Luton, Matt King, said: “We’re delighted to offer our customers a more frequent offering that will make travelling across Luton easier and more convenient than ever before.

“This substantial upgrade is a great example of how we’re doing what we can to make bus travel a much more sustainable option for our communities. The route’s extension allows customers in Farley Hill to reach new destinations, such as Luton and Dunstable Hospital and several retail parks without changing buses, all at the same great frequency.

“For customers between Dunstable and Luton, we’re thrilled to deliver an increased frequency between the two towns, making it easier than ever to use the bus and offers more opportunity for residents to reduce their carbon footprint.

“Buses are so important to our communities, which is why we’re excited to deliver an exciting upgrade to an already popular route, with better access to shopping destinations, employers and healthcare providers.”

In the Farley Hill area, the route will now run in a simplified clockwise loop. To facilitate customers’ requests for bigger buses with more seats to Farley Hill, buses will no longer be able to serve Meyrick Avenue, Russell Street, Stanley Street, or Dumfries Street, with customers being directed to nearby stops are on Bolingbroke Road or Chapel Street.

Key service changes:

Service 31’s new extended route will be Farley Hill to Luton, Bury Park, Chaul End, Luton and Dunstable Hospital, White Lion Retail Park, and Dunstable. Increased frequency with buses running every 15 minutes between Dunstable and Luton (Monday to Saturday daytime). We’re offering a simplified routing around Farley Hill, following a clockwise loop of the area. Services 1 and 4 will no longer run, being directly replaced by an improved route 31.

By choosing to travel by bus, customers can reduce their environmental impact and contribute to a greener, cleaner future for the area.

For more information, see: 31 extends to Farley Hill | Arriva Bus UK