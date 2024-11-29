P&O Cruises offers Black Friday holiday savings up to £400 per cabin

P&O Cruises is offering Black Friday savings up to £400 off per cabin on selected holidays in 2025 and 2026 with new Select or Early Saver bookings made by December 2, 2024.

For a limited time, Black Friday offers on holidays between three to 35 nights are available on all cabin grades sailing to the British Isles, Iceland, Northern Europe and Scandinavia, Norwegian fjords, Spain and Portugal, the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

Holidays with P&O Cruises provide unbeatable value with the price including accommodation, full board meals, pools and entertainment including theatre shows and live bands, as well as complimentary children’s clubs.

Black Friday highlights:

Seven-night Norwegian fjords​ holiday on Iona

Iona’s seven-night cruise departing Southampton on May 17, 2025 (G513) sails to Stavanger, Alesund, Olden and Haugesund. Prices start from £749 per person based on two people sharing an inside cabin and includes £100 off per cabin.

15-night Caribbean transatlantic holiday on Arvia

Arvia’s 15-night cruise departing from Barbados on March 15, 2025 (K506A) sails to St Lucia, St Kitts, St Maarten, Tenerife, La Coruna and Southampton. Prices start from £949 per person based on two people sharing an inside cabin and includes £300 off per cabin.

24-night Canada holiday on Arcadia

Arcadia’s 24-night cruise departing Southampton on September 25, 2025 (J515) sails to St John’s NF, Gaspe, Sept Iles, Quebec (overnight), Saguenay, Charlottetown, Iles de la Madeline, Halifax and Sydney. Prices start from £2,099 per person based on two people sharing an inside cabin and includes £400 off per cabin.

Seven-night Canary Islands fly-cruise on Azura

Azura’s seven-night cruise departing Tenerife on November 28, 2025 (A546) sails to Madeira, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote. Prices start from £599 per person based on two people sharing an outside cabin and includes £100 off per cabin.

14-night Spain, Portugal and Canary Islands on Iona

Iona’s 14-night cruise departing Southampton December 6, 2025 (G538) sails to Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Cadiz and Lisbon. Prices start from £1,179 per person based on two people sharing a balcony cabin and includes £200 off per cabin.

For more information or to book, call P&O Cruises on 0345 356 9999, visit www.pocruises.com or visit a travel agent.