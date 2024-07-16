This video More videos

Watch the sweet moment two-year-old Toby concentrates on following his father’s steps, delighting the audience.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An adorable video shows a young boy joining in with his father’s dance troupe during a street performance.

The footage shows two-year-old Toby Morris, dressed in full costume, dancing away at the side - following along with all of the steps and passionately banging his sticks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby joined his father, Pete Davenhill-Stevens, and his dance group, White Rose Morris, for the routine in York, with onlookers impressed by his natural dance ability.

Pete Davenhill-Stevens

Pete said: "Toby attends nearly all of our dance outs and loves it. He regularly takes his socks off at nursery and Morris dances round the room much to the delight of his nursery teachers."