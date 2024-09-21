Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Distressing footage shows the moment a thug viciously kicked a small dog in the head causing it to yelp in agony - just because 'it was in the way of his house'.

CCTV (click to play above) captured a woman walking her pooch along a street, when an aggressive man gets out of a car and kicks the innocent dog so hard it yelps in pain. The harrowing video shows the irate motorist yelling the words "Move your f**king dog" before he ferociously boots the little dog - sending it flying through the air with a sickening thud.

The woman bends down to tend to the injured animal which continues to cry out for several seconds while the man gets back in his red car and drives away. The footage was obtained by the Birmz is Grime blog. One onlooker, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "I felt sick watching it. I don't know exactly what went on or what was said between them both but it seemed like he was just upset the dog was in the way of him driving off.