Watch CCTV of the moment Denzel Browne, 27, and Daniel Chilvers, 25, swap front seat positions - before both failing breathalyser tests.

A pair of drink drivers who were caught out by CCTV operators have both been disqualified from driving.

Denzel Browne, 27, and Daniel Chilvers, 25, were captured on CCTV in the early hours of 14 September driving in Peterborough city centre before stopping at the junction of Burghley Road and Park Road, where they got out and swapped front seat positions.

Video footage of the pair’s arrest has been released by police – with one officer heard saying: “You’ve told myself that you’ve been in the club, you’ve been out drinking, or you’ve been out partying with your mate.”

Chilvers, of Norwich Road, Chedgrave, Norfolk, was arrested and charged with drink driving after he blew 76 in custody – with the legal limit being 35.

Browne, of Scotton Road, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire, was arrested and charged with drink driving - after he blew 47 in custody - driving without insurance and driving without a licence as he was a provisional licence holder and not being properly supervised.

The pair admitted the offences at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court , where they were each ordered to pay a £369 fine.

Browne was disqualified from driving for 14 months and Chilvers received a 19-month driving ban.

PC Harry Johnson, who investigated, said urged people not to get behind the wheel after having a drink. He said: “Thanks to the CCTV operators, we were able to swiftly stop and arrest the pair.

“If you are going out and intending on having a drink, I urge you to arrange an alternative mode of transport as there is no excuse when it comes to getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.

Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.