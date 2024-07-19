Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Footage of a double decker bus torched has been shared as disorder erupted in the streets of Leeds following a police incident.

Officers were first called to Luxor Street, Harehills, at about 5pm yesterday (Thursday, July 19) to an “ongoing disturbance” involving “agency workers and some children”.

Tensions escalated as crowds began to gather throughout the evening, with shocking videos of riot scenes being shared on social media.

One video shows a First bus ablaze amid the chaos. It show flames engulfing the double decker bus, surrounded by clouds of black smoke before it was reduced to ashes.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, a First Bus spokesperson confirmed that two vehicles were “caught up in the disorder” but no First’s bus drivers or passengers have reported injuries.

The spokesperson said: “Two of our vehicles have been caught up in the public disorder in the Harehills area of Leeds this evening (Thursday 18 November).

“A team from our depot was quickly at the scene to provide support to our drivers and customers.

“We can confirm that both drivers are unhurt and we have no reports of injuries to passengers.

“One of our vehicles has been set on fire but was empty as the customers had earlier been transferred to another bus together with the driver.

“All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can.”

Other videos from the riot scenes also show a police car being toppled and a number of vehicles set ablaze in nearby streets.

West Yorkshire Police released a statement this morning saying they were investigating at the scene and will set up a special website where witnesses can submit evidence that could assist their work.

According to social media posts, clean-up operations have also started in the area.