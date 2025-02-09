Footage shows the moment a woman was nearly hit by an oncoming train at a level crossing, with Network Rail’s level crossing manager saying he hasn’t “seen a near miss this close to being a fatality”.

Terrifying footage shows the moment a woman at a level crossing came within ‘half a second’ of being struck by an oncoming train.

At around 9:45am on January 24, a woman who Network Rail say ‘didn’t take notice of the warning lights and audible signals’ was nearly hit by an oncoming train at Crescent Road level crossing in Birkdale, Southport.

The Crescent Road level crossing is situated on the Northern line of the Merseyrail network between Birkdale and Hillside stations, where trains travel at speeds of up to 60 mph.

Simon Shipperd, Network Rail level crossing manager, said: "In my time as a level crossing manager, I haven’t seen a near miss this close to being a fatality.

"The individual appeared to be completely unaware of her surroundings, suggesting she may have been distracted at the time.

"Safety is our top priority and we cannot stress the message to pedestrians enough to please take extra care when approaching level crossings."

Jamie McGowan, Chief Inspector, said: “There is simply no excuse for misusing a level crossing and ignoring safety procedures. Trying to beat the system or failing to pay attention not only puts your own life at risk, but also the lives of the passengers and staff of the oncoming train.

“The railways can be incredibly dangerous, which is why people need to do the right thing when using railway level crossings and treat them with respect. If you see anyone failing to adhere to the safety procedures and putting themselves and others in harm’s way, I urge you to report it to us by texting 61016 or by calling us. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”