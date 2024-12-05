Warning issued after video shows a group of people trespassing on the railway posing for photographs on the track.

Network Rail said the shocking footage shows two cyclists entering the level crossing so that one of them can take a picture of the other on a stretch of the railway where trains pass through at up to 60mph.

Several incidents of people walking on the tracks or playing on the foot crossing have been reported to British Transport Police (BTP) and measures have been put in place to tackle the issue, including extra signage, installing cameras, and hosting educational events, Network Rail added.

A spokesperson said: “As well as the risk of being struck by a train, the third rail – which powers trains - carries more than enough electricity to kill and is always on.

“Fast-moving trains, slippery lineside conditions and unsteady ground combine to create a serious risk of devastating life-changing injuries, or loss of life.”

The footage was captured in Rye in East Sussex.

James Neeson, Network Rail level crossing manager, said: “Incidents of trespass on the railway cause issues for everyone using the network, where an individual could sustain life-changing injuries and in the worst-case scenario, loss of life. A photo for social media is never worth the risk of putting yourself in this extremely dangerous situation.

“It’s disappointing to see people blatantly disregarding their own and others’ safety. We sincerely urge people to stay off the tracks and ensure they understand the risks of trespassing. Anyone who witnesses any trespass incidents is encouraged to report what they’ve seen to BTP via the text service on 61016.”

Nic Dooris, Network Rail’s community safety manager, said: “The level crossing at Mill Lane in Rye is on a busy section of track. It’s crucial that the level crossing is only used as a means of getting across the railway, and under no circumstances should people loiter or play on crossings and put their lives at risk.”

Chief Inspector Adam Swallow, speaking for the British Transport Police, added: “Trespassing on the railway is not only illegal but it can result in life-changing injuries or even death. Electrified lines and trains which travel at speeds of up to 60mph on this stretch of railway, often silently, make the railway an extremely dangerous place to be. I’d urge parents and carers to have conversations with their loved ones about these dangers.

“Where we know trespass is a concern, we will increase our patrols, looking proactively for those breaking the law. I would urge any member of the public who witnesses anyone trespassing to let us know by texting or calling us on 61016. In an emergency, always dial 999.”