A teenager says she was left incoherent and unable to walk after being ‘spiked’ - at a Taylor Swift concert.

Grace McAleavy, 18, started getting confused and slurred her words while she watched the megastar perform at Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Friday.

She says she felt fine before the show started and hadn't drunk any alcohol - but when Taylor started her '1989' set, she thought she was going to be sick. The teenager then started slurring her words and eventually was unable to walk - and now she believes she was spiked at the sold-out gig.

Grace, from Leigh, said: "I was presenting as someone who had way too much to drink - I was slurring my words. I couldn't understand what anyone was saying, even when they were trying to ask me really simple questions.

"I was non-stop shaking and I was weirdly cold - they couldn't get my pulse because of how cold my hands were. It was mentioned that I had maybe had a bug or something but I haven't been ill since the concert. I felt hungover the next day and I slept for an unusually long amount of time - I felt out of my body and that I needed more sleep and I didn't want to do anything."

Grace McAleavy, 18, with friends at the Taylor Swift concert in Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on Friday | Grace McAleavy / SWNS

The teenager also went to see the 'Shake it Off' singer on Thursday and she says that both times she went, staff at the venue didn't check her bag.

Grace said: "At every other concert I've been to, they had tables where they will empty your bag and have a look in it. I went to the concert the night before as well and they just glanced in it.

"I also brought a tote bag and had a doctors note for my medication, but they also had no interest in seeing that. They also didn't check any of my medication. Then when I went the night after, when it happened, nobody glanced in my bag and I also didn't have my pockets checked either night. Other people who have been in touch have had the same experience."

Grace says she has no idea how she was spiked - but believes something could have been put in her drink compared to her being injected with something. The teenager says her cup from the stadium had a lid that was bigger than the straw, so it would have easier for someone to put something in her drink.

Grace said: "My friend checked my body for things like small bruises but with my outfit and my tights, it was quite difficult to tell. I don't have anything that looks like I've been injected, I had a bruise on my leg but there was no hole in the middle.

Grace McAleavy, 18, sits in a wheelchair following the suspected spiking. | Grace McAleavy / SWNS

"I think the drink would be a more likely option. he cups had a lid but the hole was bigger than the straw, which is something I noticed at the time. I thought it was really strange because normally if they give you a lid and a straw, then it fits perfectly. I can't imagine that someone would have injected me without leaving a mark, but you never know."

Grace has posted a few videos on TikTok about her experience and other people have reached out to say they had a similar experience.

She said: "I've had people message me and commenting, giving me a details of what experience they had. I've had comments from people saying they thought that something like this had happened to people who they went to the show with."

Grace, who has been a Swiftie for around five years, now says she wouldn't feel comfortable going to a concert unless her boyfriend went with her. She said: "I do feel better now and I am lucky that it could have been a lot worse because people have been in a lot worse states compared to me. But I think things could have been different. I don't think I would go to a concert without my boyfriend present in the future."