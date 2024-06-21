"Outrageous": Video captures traffic warden parked on double yellows dishing out ticket to disabled driver
An outraged resident filmed a traffic warden who parked his white van on double yellow lines and under a 'no parking at any time' notice. Lee Cekic, 35, claims he's seen traffic wardens parked on double yellows before, on his road, and thinks it's unfair - especially as he was giving a ticket to a disabled man.
‘Traffic wardens should play by the rules’
The grounds worker says he's been ticketed for parking his van in his drive with his car and thinks traffic wardens should play by the rules too. Lee recorded himself asking the traffic warden why he was parked there and was infuriated when the official said it was "an emergency".
Parked on double yellows and blocking drives
The footage then shows the warden stop responding to Lee's questions, get into his vehicle and drive off, at around 3pm on June 18. Lee said: "It's absolutely shocking and totally unprofessional of him. They do this all the time - parking on double yellows and blocking people's driveways.
"I felt really angry and upset because they gave a disabled man a ticket on his car but feel they have the right to park on double yellows themselves. And he tried to claim it was an emergency when it wasn't at all - that's just not OK."
Council response
A spokesperson from Canterbury Council said: "Our parking enforcement officers are expected to abide by any parking restrictions that are in place in the areas in which they are working and therefore issuing tickets. We understand the frustrations expressed in the video posted on social media and can only apologise. A full internal investigation into the circumstances is underway."
