Oscars 2025: Emilia Perez and Wicked lead the nominations - full list of awards and nominees
- The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards have been announced.
- Emilia Perez leads the nominations with 11, while Wicked has earned 9 nominations include a Best Actress nod.
- Here’s the full list of nominees ahead of the ceremony on March 2 2025.
Emilia Perez leads the way as the nominees for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced.
The film leads the nominations with 11, including nods in the Best Film and Best Actress category, while Wicked earned nine nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Cynthia Erivo.
Adrien Brody and Ralph Fiennes are set to compete against once another for the coveted Best Actor awards, with Timothee Chalamet also nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
It’s also a big day for fans of Aardman Animation, with Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl nominated for Best Animated Feature, but faces stiff competition from the likes of The Wild Robot and Inside Out 2
97th Academy Award nominees - full list
Best Film
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Director
- Sean Baker - Anora
- Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
- James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
- Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez
- Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Actor
- Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
- Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
- Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Actress
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
- Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez
- Mikey Madison - Anora
- Demi Moore - The Substance
- Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
Best Supporting Actor
- Yura Borisov - Anora
- Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
- Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
- Monica Barbero - A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande - Wicked
- Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossilini - Conclave
- Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Gladiator II
- Nosferatu
- Wicked
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- A Different Man
- Emilia Perez
- Nosferatu
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist
- Conclave
- Emiila Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Live Action Short Film
- Alien
- Anuja
- I’m Not A Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In The Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Emilia Perez
- Nickel Boys
- Sing Sing
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Real Pain
- September 5
- The Substance
Best Original Song
- El Mal - Emilia Perez
- The Journey - The Six Triple Eight
- Like A Bird - Sing Sing
- Mi Camino - Emilia Perez
- Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girls in the Orchestra
Best International Feature Film
- I’m Still Here
- The Girl With The Needle
- Emilia Perez
- The Seed of The Sacred Pig
- Flow
Best Animated Feature
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Wicked
- The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus
- Better Man
- Dune: Part Two
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Wicked
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- Maria
- Nosferatu
