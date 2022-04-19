The spectacular event told the history of the universe

25 incredible pictures of Luton's spectacular open-air event About Us

Hundreds of people have been flocking to a spectacular free open-air event in Luton

By Laura Hutchinson
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 2:44 pm

Crowds have been flocking to a spectacular free open-air event in Luton that combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the entire history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day.

About Us is the opening event for UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK this year.

At night, About Us has been transforming the Town Hall and parts of Luton high street into a vast canvas combining awe-inspiring live projection-mapped animation with poetry, music, and beautiful live choral singing to create a unique spectacle.

And photographer Tony Margiocchi, who attended for Luton Today, was at the opening night.

Check out more of his amazing pictures on his website.

1. About Us

The spectacular display

Photo: Tony Margiocch

2. About Us

The event was accompanied by live music

Photo: Tony Margiocch

3. About Us

The amazing light display

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

4. About Us

Part of the dazzling display

Photo: Tony Margiocchi

