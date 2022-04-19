25 incredible pictures of Luton’s spectacular open-air event About Us

Crowds have been flocking to a spectacular free open-air event in Luton that combines live performances and multimedia installations to celebrate the entire history of the universe from Big Bang to the present day.

About Us is the opening event for UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, a celebration of creativity taking place across the UK this year.

At night, About Us has been transforming the Town Hall and parts of Luton high street into a vast canvas combining awe-inspiring live projection-mapped animation with poetry, music, and beautiful live choral singing to create a unique spectacle.

And photographer Tony Margiocchi, who attended for Luton Today, was at the opening night.

Check out more of his amazing pictures on his website.

1. About Us The spectacular display Photo: Tony Margiocch Photo Sales

2. About Us The event was accompanied by live music Photo: Tony Margiocch Photo Sales

3. About Us The amazing light display Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

4. About Us Part of the dazzling display Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales