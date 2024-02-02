Ed Sheeran lookalike spotted in Luton - is this a tease ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?
It’s not every day you stumble across a mega music star in the middle of Luton, but some shoppers did happen to spot someone who looks a lot like a ginger singer by the name of Ed.
Sadly for those strolling around the shopping centre this week, it was not Ed Sheeran, but a very good lookalike called Ty Jones. He took to the streets of the town to talk residents and get their reaction to the news that Radio 1's Big Weekend event is coming to town this year.
Step Forward Luton said: “Some thought his visit might be a hint at who's performing at Big Weekend, but it was just for fun. The event's line-up has not yet been announced and will be revealed in March.”
For now, we just have to wait to see what music royalty will grace the stages at Stockwood Park.