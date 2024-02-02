News you can trust since 1891
Ed Sheeran lookalike spotted in Luton - is this a tease ahead of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?

He was seen all around the town this week
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:59 GMT
Ty was snapped at the Luton Airport DART station. Picture: Step Forward LutonTy was snapped at the Luton Airport DART station. Picture: Step Forward Luton
It’s not every day you stumble across a mega music star in the middle of Luton, but some shoppers did happen to spot someone who looks a lot like a ginger singer by the name of Ed.

Sadly for those strolling around the shopping centre this week, it was not Ed Sheeran, but a very good lookalike called Ty Jones. He took to the streets of the town to talk residents and get their reaction to the news that Radio 1's Big Weekend event is coming to town this year.

Step Forward Luton said: “Some thought his visit might be a hint at who's performing at Big Weekend, but it was just for fun. The event's line-up has not yet been announced and will be revealed in March.”

For now, we just have to wait to see what music royalty will grace the stages at Stockwood Park.

