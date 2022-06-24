Free Midsummer festival at Leagrave Park this weekend to launch new garden project

The free festival is on Sunday

There will be plenty of free fun in store as the first Midsummer Festival takes place at Leagrave Park.

The Midsummer Jubilee Festival is set to take place from 2pm on Sunday – and will span from Marsh House to the pavilion and sportsfield with a carnival-style procession, visual arts, music and more.

As part of the Queens' Green Canopy, with H.M. Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, a fruit and nut orchard will be planted in Leagrave Park.

Following the procession, the festival will be opened by the Lord-Lieutenant And Mc & Dj Lee Drummond, who will be hosting the festival stage in the Jubilee Garden until 6pm.

From 6pm, the stage opens at Marsh House for more local performances, taking the entertainment into the evening.