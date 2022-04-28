2022 marks 50 years since the first Pride in the UK event and, in this history-making year, Luton will be joining in with a family fun-filled day which will educate, challenge and celebrate everything to do with the LGBTQ+ community.

Key supporters of the free event include Luton Council’s Social Justice Unit, The Culture Trust and Beds Police with funding from Luton Rising, Beds Luton Community Foundation, Luton BID and The Mall Luton.

Organisers said: “Focusing on LGBTQ+ icons, Pride In Luton will remember that Pride was never just a party, and also gives a nod to those who paved the way for those who came after them including Alan Turing, Lady Phyll (Founder of UK Black Pride) and Luton’s own Tony Fenwick, former chief executive of School’s Out UK.

Pride In Luton, a LGBTQ+ festival will take place on Saturday, June 25, in the Hat District.

Entertainment will feature internally renowned drag performer La Voix, X-Factor’s Lushour, Luton’s Next Generation Youth Theatre and many others.

Family entertainment will be provided by inclusive story-telling drag queen Mama G along with arts and crafts and a special youth zone for younger LGBTQ+ people.

Pride In Luton co-chairs Michael Nanton-Knight and Kelsie Holdstock said: “It’s fantastic that Luton will celebrate its first Pride in 2022. It’s a shame it’s taken 50 years, but we won’t let this hold us back from making history and recognising the important role that the LGBTQ+ community has played in Luton for centuries.

“From designers in the hat factories of years gone by, to the current thriving arts and creative scene, to inspirations Queer Lutonians such as Tony Fenwick and Jaymi Hensley. Luton’s LGBTQ+ community are proud to be Lutonian and we hope Luton are proud of us too.”

Luton Rising chair, Cllr Javeria Hussain, said: “We are delighted that Luton Rising could support Pride In Luton with its inaugural celebration. After two years of the pandemic, it’s fantastic to see new and emerging festivals join the already thriving calendar of events in the town.”