BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is already causing a stir in Luton, and the acts aren’t performing in the town for months yet. That doesn’t mean we can’t get excited by looking at the artists who will grace the stages during the late May bank holiday weekend.

Want all the details? Check out our guide to the festival here, we will keep it updated when more is announced

Emerging artists will be performing during the festival, too. BBC Music Introducing stage will have scores of new performers ready to blow the socks off all the festival goers, including Luton’s very own JW Paris.

We decided to give you the rundown of all the people who will be entertaining the town over three days this summer, so get scrolling to find out who is on and when. Note: These artists are in the order of appearance during the festival.

1 . Becky Hill Kicking off the festival is Becky Hill. This singer-songwriter rose to fame after appearing on the first series of The Voice UK and will be performing on the main stage during the first day of the festival. She's known for her catchy dance tunes, like Lose Control and Gecko.

2 . Chase & Status Drum and bass duo Chase & Status will be getting everyone in Stockwood Park on their feet on Friday, May 24, when they play the main stage. On Spotify, the group have well over one billion streams.

3 . Ella Henderson Joining the main stage line up for Friday is X Factor alum Ella Henderson. She is best known for her songs 'Ghost' and 'Crazy What Love Can Do'.

4 . Rudimental British drum and bass band Rudimental will join Ella and the rest of the headliners on the main stage to close Friday's show. We're hoping they play Feel the Love and Waiting All Night, fingers crossed!