King Charles' Coronation: Here's how Luton and Dunstable will be celebrating with free family fun

Luton and Dunstable are getting ready to party as the Coronation of King Charles approaches.

The Mall in Luton is kickstarting the celebrations with A Royal Match, a volunteering-focused event taking place on Friday (April 28) and Saturday (April 29) at the centre. The event will feature local charities, showcasing opportunities to support and work with them. Visitors to the centre are invited to speak with a range of fantastic charities to find out more about the perfect volunteering option for you. Charities in attendance include Luton Foodbank, Keech, Samaritans and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, Lavinia Douglass said: “We wanted to mark such a special occasion with a really special event. There are lots of charities out there in need of support, and we thought what better way to help than to give them time and space to connect with local people, who may not know exactly how they can get involved. This is the perfect opportunity to find out how.

Luton and Dunstable will celebrate the coronation of King Charles with a variety of fun events

Most Popular

“We have some fantastic keepsake treats for those who get involved, and free colouring books to keep little ones occupied while the grown-ups chat.”

The event will take place in Central Square between 11am – 4pm each day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luton is set to celebrate the coronation of King Charles with a fun-packed weekend of free events.

From 10am on Saturday (May 6), a colourful parade of young people and volunteers from across Luton will march at St George’s Square to celebrate the different countries with links to the town.

The parade will be followed by a screening of the coronation on a big screen at 11am, with an Our Global Luton party that will include entertainment, food and activities. Attendees are invited to bring picnic food, or get food and drink from the stalls, town centre shops, and cafes to celebrate with the whole Luton community.

On Sunday (May 7), a Big Movie Coronation Lunch will be taking place at the new Hat Gardens Pocket Park in Bute Street. The day of family films will include Peter Rabbit 2, Moana, and The Lion King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: “It’s going to be another great weekend in Luton as we come together to celebrate the coronation of King Charles. It was a great honour for Luton that the King chose to visit us for one of his first visits as King and it was wonderful to see so many people turn out to greet him."

Dunstable will be celebrating the King’s Coronation with street decorations along the High Street and Court Drive, as well as a giant screen in Priory Gardens. The live broadcast of the Coronation of King Charles III will be shown in the Gardens from 9am, so bring your friends and family, picnic, blankets, and chairs to watch the live broadcast, with several additional free children’s activities including Coronation crazy golf, arts and crafts, face painting and more.

To find out more information, visit the Dunstable Town Council website.