Local producer Night Wolf set to drop two new albums in 2025—pushing boundaries with cinematic sounds and global collaborations

Luton-born and Bedford-based music producer Night Wolf is making major waves in the music world, preparing to release not one, but two new albums in 2025—his 10th and 11th consecutive projects. With a bold blend of dark, cinematic trip hop and a rich mix of collaborations from local and global artists, these upcoming releases, backed by renowned Italian publishers Flipper Music/Deneb Records and Barry Music, promise to showcase Night Wolf at the height of his creative powers.

From gripping film scores to atmospheric TV soundtracks, Night Wolf’s genre-defying sound continues to attract attention far beyond Bedfordshire. With a catalogue that includes placements in Channel 4, ESPN, Netflix’s El Club, NFL, MLB, ABC, Sky Sports, Eurosport, and even a Greta Thunberg documentary, his music has found a global audience—while staying rooted in local connections and community-driven creativity.

Currently residing in Bedford, Night Wolf has worked with artists across both Bedford and Luton, championing new voices and bringing experimental edge to the UK trip hop and cinematic scene. His music, available across all major streaming platforms, blends trip hop, dark ambient, hip hop, cinematic, pop, and minimalist elements, with an ever-evolving palette of textures and moods.

Alongside his artist work, Night Wolf is the founder of No Paw Audio, a new sound effect and foley company, creating custom recordings and ambiences sourced from across the world. His first sound effect packs are set to launch later this year, offering bespoke audio solutions for film, television, games, and multimedia projects.

Night Wolf’s dedication to building with fellow creatives continues to drive his momentum. “I’m always looking to collaborate with new artists—especially from Bedfordshire and the surrounding areas,” he says. “If we create something special, there’s a real chance it can find a home in a major project.” Artists interested in working together can get in touch via his website or social media channels, where he shares updates and opportunities.

His music has also supported visual storytelling in diverse global markets—from Germany’s ZDF and France 5, to Japan’s NHK, Channel 10 in Australia, Canal+, TVI Reality, and countless others. He’s even written music for the book series Vishuddha: Mathilda Shade and has made frequent appearances on BBC Introducing, cementing his place as a respected name in the underground and sync-focused music world.

Night Wolf’s next creative milestone? A live broadcast session featuring performances from artists he's collaborated with over the years—each showcasing live renditions of their co-produced tracks. It’s a celebration of community, innovation, and the music that brings people together.

Follow @NightWolfUK on all social media platforms, visit www.nightwolfuk, or check out his music for licensing at Flipper Music: www.flippermusicworld.com/search/11211/1/id/c

Night Wolf is on a mission to redefine what it means to be a local producer with a global sound—brick by brick, beat by beat.