By Natalie Cummings
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST
A Luton project has been given the ‘green light’ by Love Luton to take place later this year.

The campaign for a Luton Comic Con was first launched in 2022, and received a positive initial response. Now, a group of Luton citizens are once again banding together to bring the concept to life.

The event will be held at Lewsey Farm Community Centre (LU4 0SW) on Saturday (September 16). The convention will run from 11am to 6pm, and there will be two tiers of tickets available for adults and children – early and general.

Single-table and double-table placements for selling will also be available on a first come basis for the event.

    Project leader Jamie said: “If there is a single, most-defining moment that would dictate success or failure for this project, this is it, and we have overcome it together. This would not have been possible had it not been for the level of support that was shown by the people of Luton, from when I first pitched the idea back in June of 2022.

    "I am only but one cog in this gearbox here, and I would like to say that the majority of the credit for this project should go to Kieren Hawken and Fiona Morton; also, I would like to give a mention to Lauren Cox, of Luton Council's Social Justice Team, for volunteering as our referee on our application.”

    Jamie added: “A big thank you to everyone who has backed us for this project. Luton Comic Con, it’s on!”

    Tickets are expected to go on sale later in the year. To find out more information about the event or how to sell items, visit the Luton Comic Con website.

