Luton marks Black History Month with events across the town - including cabaret and a ball

Groups across Luton are coming together to mark Black History Month this October.

Events are being hosted across the town, organised by groups such as the Irish Forum, UK Centre for Carnival Arts, Luton Urban Radio, Ghana Society, Pride in Luton, and Bute Street Film Festival.

'Being Black In Luton' is one of the many Black History Month themed events that are taking place this October

Cllr Maria Lovell, portfolio holder for Equalities at Luton Council, said: “Black History Month is a time for us to recognise and celebrate the invaluable contributions of black people to British society. It is also a great opportunity to inspire and empower future generations.

“This year, Black History Month 2023 is celebrating the outstanding achievements of black women by focusing on honouring the matriarchs of movements and saluting our sisters. The theme of Celebrating our Sisters emphasises the vital role that black women have played in shaping history, inspiring change, and building communities.”

She added: “It’s great to see so many events happening here in Luton and so many different groups celebrating Black History Month with music, film and activities for everyone.”

Here is a snippet of what you can expect throughout October.

On Wednesday, October 4, Luton’s Irish Forum and African and Caribbean community will celebrate Afro-Caribbean and Irish culture – ‘difference and similarities’. The event will take place at the Celtic Club on Cobham Street, you can email [email protected] for ticket enquiries.

On Saturday, October 7, Luton Urban Radio invites you to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Windrush at a night of cabaret entertainment taking place at Club Lewsey. This event follows the successful Windrush Day event at Luton Mall back in June this year. The event will start at 8pm, and tickets can be purchased through the Urban Radio website.

On Saturday, October 28, a Hope Gala Ball will be taking place at Luton Rugby Club from 6pm. The ball remembers forgotten women from the past and present. These special individuals fought in the war and have done remarkable work in the community, including work around Windrush.

The couples package, silver ticket, and full table ticket options are still available to purchase, and tickets can be purchased at https://yvonnemichele.com/hope-gala-ball/