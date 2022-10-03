Mecca Bingo: Drag Queens The Dabber Dolls' tour coming to Luton
Mecca Bingo has teamed up with drag troupe The Dabber Dolls, on their first UK-wide tour.
Luton’s Mecca Bingo is preparing to welcome drag troupe The Dabber Dolls, on Thursday, October 13.
The show will be full of lip-syncing, dancing, heaps of comedy and, of course, a bit of bingo.
The Dolls’ UK tour comes after an impromptu performance in Luton, surprising bingo players with their high-end humour and showstopping costumes.
Eitan Boyd, Chief Innovation Officer, Mecca Bingo said: “The Dolls may ooze glamour, but they know how to get an audience laughing – their show is a crowd-pleasing combination that we have no doubt people will love.”
Tickets for The Dabber Dolls UK tour start at £8 – which includes bingo and the show. This event is for 18+, and you can purchase tickets online here.