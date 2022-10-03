News you can trust since 1891

Mecca Bingo: Drag Queens The Dabber Dolls' tour coming to Luton

Mecca Bingo has teamed up with drag troupe The Dabber Dolls, on their first UK-wide tour.

By Natalie Cummings
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:34 pm
The Dabber Dolls are gracing Luton with their presence on Thursday, October 13.
On the hunt for a Luton night out worthy of a West End stage? You’re in luck.

Luton’s Mecca Bingo is preparing to welcome drag troupe The Dabber Dolls, on Thursday, October 13.

The show will be full of lip-syncing, dancing, heaps of comedy and, of course, a bit of bingo.

    The Dolls’ UK tour comes after an impromptu performance in Luton, surprising bingo players with their high-end humour and showstopping costumes.

    Eitan Boyd, Chief Innovation Officer, Mecca Bingo said: “The Dolls may ooze glamour, but they know how to get an audience laughing – their show is a crowd-pleasing combination that we have no doubt people will love.”

    Tickets for The Dabber Dolls UK tour start at £8 – which includes bingo and the show. This event is for 18+, and you can purchase tickets online here.

