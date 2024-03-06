Middle Row Market: Celebration this weekend to mark end of Dunstable heritage project
A celebration is set to be held this weekend to mark the end of the four-year Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme.
Ashton Square will come alive this weekend for the event. Middle Row Market will return to the town this Saturday (March 9) from 9.30am until 3.30pm, with visitors invited to join in with UrbanCanvas’ 11-metre community doodle to commemorate Dunstable’s past. History buffs can explore the town’s archaeological past with Dr Digby Rocks from Hysterical History, who will show off hidden treasures and artefacts from his collection. There will be craft and food stalls, free card making for children and free flowers to take home.
The town council said: “The farewell event promises to be a day filled with activities, entertainment, and a chance for the community to celebrate the HSHAZ and say goodbye to Hi!”
Dunstable was one of only two councils to get £1,080,826 in funding for the government scheme. The project, led by Historic England, promoted the town’s heritage, renovated the clock tower, and refurbished historic shop fronts. The scheme, which started in 2020, has also paid for ongoing works to restore Priory House Heritage Centre and Tea Rooms.
The council added: “It serves as a testament to the successes of the Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone in fostering community spirit, economic growth, and a renewed appreciation for the town’s history.”