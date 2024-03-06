The Middle Row Market will return to the town this weekend. Picture: Dunstable Town Council

A celebration is set to be held this weekend to mark the end of the four-year Dunstable High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) scheme.

Ashton Square will come alive this weekend for the event. Middle Row Market will return to the town this Saturday (March 9) from 9.30am until 3.30pm, with visitors invited to join in with UrbanCanvas’ 11-metre community doodle to commemorate Dunstable’s past. History buffs can explore the town’s archaeological past with Dr Digby Rocks from Hysterical History, who will show off hidden treasures and artefacts from his collection. There will be craft and food stalls, free card making for children and free flowers to take home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town council said: “The farewell event promises to be a day filled with activities, entertainment, and a chance for the community to celebrate the HSHAZ and say goodbye to Hi!”

Most Popular

Dunstable was one of only two councils to get £1,080,826 in funding for the government scheme. The project, led by Historic England, promoted the town’s heritage, renovated the clock tower, and refurbished historic shop fronts. The scheme, which started in 2020, has also paid for ongoing works to restore Priory House Heritage Centre and Tea Rooms.