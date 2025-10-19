This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Your guide to some of the UK’s upcoming wrestling events, and an insight into one promotion a month we think worth your time.

NORTH Wrestling are set to appear on our TV screens later this month, with the promotion appearing on Dragon’s Den.

There’s also several huge events taking place from the likes of RevPro, PROGRESS, Community Pro Wrestling and more.

Here’s your monthly BritWres Report, including the current champions across some of the UK’s more prominent promotions.

The UK wrestling scene, or 'BritWres' as it’s affectionately known, is in the midst of another renaissance as more promotions and local shows seem to be cropping up—by no means the peak before COVID-19, but it’s a healthy rise in interest locally once again.

Far from being limited to major tours by WWE or AEW, the country is bursting with diverse homegrown promotions, talented athletes, and unforgettable events. This guide is your monthly dispatch from the squared circle, focusing on the promotions that offer your essential fix of hard-hitting, regional action.

Each month, we will delve into the world of independent wrestling, shining a spotlight on promotions you may or may not know about (yet), providing a guide to the key events taking place, and giving a rundown of all the current champions.

Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer looking for your next obsession, consider this your official roadmap to what’s happening this month in the world of British wrestling.

So, who do we focus on first this month? How about a company that is set to do battle against one of the most formidable groups on television—the Dragon’s Den team?

Spotlight: Who are NORTH Wrestling

Expect to see UK wrestling on free TV, as North Wrestling grapple with their biggest challengers yet - the Dragons! | BBC/North Wrestling/Canva

Founded on July 30, 2016, NORTH Wrestling has rapidly evolved from a regional passion project in Newcastle to one of the major players in the UK's independent professional wrestling scene.

Operating under the mantra, "Grit isn’t just a word, it’s what we’re made of," the promotion is defined by its hard-hitting action, raucous, up-close atmosphere, and a welcoming, inclusive community of fans known as the "NORTH faithful." Having grown from early shows to sold-out events at venues like the Walker Dome and Anarchy Brewery, the company is now intent on becoming one of the premier destinations for wrestling fans across the entire UK.

The promotion's commitment to quality extends beyond the ring. NORTH boasts an award-winning visual team and an experienced crew that includes the dynamic commentary duo of Cultaholic’s Tom Campbell and Veda Scott.

For almost a decade, NORTH has served as an essential proving ground for talent, regularly hosting wrestlers currently featured in global promotions like WWE, AEW, TNA, and NJPW. High-profile alumni who have graced the NORTH canvas include Pete Dunne and Joe Hendry, alongside legends like Scotty 2 Hotty and Gangrel, ensuring every show remains unpredictable and world-class.

In a move set to push the promotion into the mainstream, NORTH Wrestling is preparing to face its toughest opponents yet: the investors on BBC's Dragons' Den. The company is confirmed to appear on the popular business show on October 23, as owner and promoter Andrew Bowers and his team will be pitching their vision, business model, and growth potential to the Dragons, seeking crucial investment to expand their operations and solidify their status as the UK's top independent promotion.

This landmark TV appearance follows a successful year for the company, which recently received the Royal Television Society North East and Borders 2025 award, underscoring its ambition to bridge the gap between niche pro wrestling and mainstream appreciation.

What UK wrestling events are taking place over the next month?

We’ve taken a look over the calendar of some of the UK’s well-known promotions, and a couple that might be worth taking a risk checking out, to bring to you our picks of some of the events set to take place throughout October to early November.

Who are the current champions across the UK wrestling scene?

As of writing, here are your current champions across some of the UK’s biggest promotions.

Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro)

Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion : Sha Samuels

: Sha Samuels Undisputed British Women's Champion : Mercedes Moné

: Mercedes Moné Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion : Nino Bryant

: Nino Bryant Undisputed British Tag Team Champions: Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW)

ICW World Heavyweight Champion : Rhio (The first woman to hold this title)

: Rhio (The first woman to hold this title) ICW Women's World Champion : Lana Austin

: Lana Austin ICW Zero-G Champion : Jack Morris

: Jack Morris ICW Tag Team Champions: Arcade Violence (Brody Turnbull & Jake Lawless)

Progress Wrestling

PROGRESS World Champion : Man Like DeReiss

: Man Like DeReiss PROGRESS Women's Champion : Rhio

: Rhio PROGRESS Tag Team Champions : Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II)

: Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) PROGRESS Atlas Champion : Will Kroos

: Will Kroos PROGRESS Proteus Champion: Paul Walter Hauser (Stipulation determined by fan vote or champion)

Pro-Wrestling: EVE (EVE)

Pro-Wrestling: EVE Champion : Nyla Rose

: Nyla Rose Pro-Wrestling: EVE International Champion : Kris Statlander

: Kris Statlander Pro-Wrestling: EVE Tag Team Champions: Lallie (Hollie Barlow & Lana Austin)

World Association of Wrestling (WAW)

WAW World Heavyweight Champion : RKJ (Ricky Knight Jr.)

: RKJ (Ricky Knight Jr.) WAW World Tag Team Champions : The Staff (Mr. Hayward & Sir Ryan Matthews)

: The Staff (Mr. Hayward & Sir Ryan Matthews) WAW World Light Heavyweight Champion : Sir Ryan Matthews

: Sir Ryan Matthews WAW European Heavyweight Champion: Swede

Premier British Wrestling (PBW)

PBW Heavyweight Champion: Daz Black (Has held the title for a long reign since late 2022)

Brit King Pro Heavyweight Champion : Eddie Ryan

: Eddie Ryan Brit King Pro Junior Heavyweight Champion : Prince Phoenix

: Prince Phoenix Brit King Pro Tag Team Champions: Tiger Ali & Saime Sahin

