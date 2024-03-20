Who are you most excited to see? Picture: BBC

Coldplay, RAYE, Aitch, Charli XCX and Chase & Status are just some of the huge name who will be coming to Stockwood Park for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in May. As the anticipation builds and countdown to the festival begins, you might be itching to secure a ticket for what will be the biggest music event in Luton’s history, so here’s what you need to know:

When? The tickets will go on sale tomorrow (March 21) at 5pm. In recent years they have sold out in minutes, so set an alarm for just before the release to give yourself a good chance of getting to see your favourite artists perform.

Where? You can click here to buy them. Ticketmaster will manage the bookings, which the BBC calls “the only official ticketing agent for Radio 1’s Big Weekend”.

How much? Tickets will cost £29.50 (plus a £4.50 booking fee per ticket). One ticket is for one day, not the entire festival.

Check out our guide to the festival here, we will keep it updated when more is announced

Will there be priority for Luton residents? Like previous years, the tickets will be geographically weighted: 40% of tickets will be reserved for those living in Luton; 30% will be reserved for those in the surrounding areas; whilst the remaining 30% of tickets will be available to the rest of the UK.

Who will be playing? Friday May 24 – Radio 1 Main Stage: Becky Hill, Chase & Status, Ella Henderson, Rudimental

Friday, May 24 – Radio 1 New Music Stage: Dimension, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Hannah Laing, Kenya Grace, Sonny Fodera

Saturday May 25 – Radio 1 Main Stage: Aitch, Griff, Joel Corry, Mabel, Rag‘n’Bone Man, RAYE

Saturday May 25 – Radio 1 New Music Stage: Alfie Templeman, Caity Baser, Cat Burns, Charli XCX, Dylan, The Last Dinner Party, Shygirl, Tems

Sunday May 26 – Radio 1 Main Stage: Coldplay, Declan McKenna, Olly Alexander, Sabrina Carpenter, Vampire Weekend