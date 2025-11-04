Jasmine is a GBBO finalist | Channel 4

Jasmine is one of the Bake Off finalists - but what does she do away from the tent? 🍰📺

Jasmine is a finalist of The Great British Bake Off.

She is the clear frontrunner.

But where is she from and what is her job?

Fans of The Great British Bake Off would be ‘flabbergasted’ if Jasmine doesn’t end up as the winner. She has been the runaway favourite for weeks and has scored a record number of Star Baker awards.

Channel 4 is set to hold the 2025 final this evening (November 4) after ten weeks of twists and turns. One constant this season though has been Jasmine impressing the judges week-after-week.

One viewer joked after the semi-final: “Is there any point of a Great British Bake Off 2025 final, they should have just given the title to Jasmine there & then.” They then added they would be “flabbergasted” if she didn’t win.

Another wrote: “Jasmine is definitely the best by far, but the fact she’s so far ahead of the pack makes it insanely dull.” One said: “All I know is, Jasmine is gonna win it.”

But where is she from and what does she do outside of the Bake Off tent? Here’s all you need to know:

How many Star Baker awards has Jasmine won?

The frontrunner to win series 16 has tied the record for most Star Baker awards in a single season. After taking home the honour in the semi-final last week (October 28), it took her tally for the year to five - more than half of the ones available.

Where is Jasmine from?

The runaway favourite to win The Great British Bake Off was born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland. She has often mentioned her Scottish heritage and made reference to it throughout the past ten weeks on GBBO.

Before the start of the show, Jasmine told Channel 4 about her fond memories of batch baking for big family get-togethers during holidays in the Scottish Highlands.

However, Jasmine now lives with her cousins in London. She is at university in the English capital.

What does Jasmine do outside of Bake Off?

Away from the GBBO tent, Jasmine is a medical student. She is in the process of completing her medical degree in London. When she’s not in hospital placements, Jasmine’s likely sea swimming, running half marathons or playing hockey for her university team.

How old is Jasmine?

The Bake Off frontrunner is just 23 but if she lifts the crown this evening (November 4), it would not make her the youngest ever winner. That honour is still held by Peter Sawkins, who was just 20 when he won the show back in 2020.

Why is Jasmine bald?

Speaking earlier in the season, Jasmine explained that she has alopecia and lost her hair at age 12. Having initially worn wigs after losing her hair, Jasmine has since embraced being bald.

Can you follow Jasmine on social media?

You can find Bake Off’s Jasmine via Instagram - @jasmine.mitchell - and can join her 55,000 followers. Her recent posts include candid snaps of the three finalists and some ‘foreshadowing’ for tonight’s conclusion.