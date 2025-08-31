I Fought the Law will bring a tragic true-story to the nation 🚨📺

ITV is bringing a heartbreaking true-story to the nation tonight (August 31).

BAFTA-winner Sheridan Smith stars in I Fought the Law.

But who else will appear in the new drama?

The story of one woman’s campaign to over-turn the double jeopardy law has inspired a brand new series on ITV. Sheridan Smith leads the cast of I Fought the Law which debuts tonight (August 31).

A four-part programme, the show will feature plenty of recognisable faces. It is based on the non-fiction book For the Love of Julie by Ann Ming.

The author said: “My daughter’s killer was wrongfully acquitted, and I wasn’t going to let this law stand in my way of getting justice for Julie. I’m overwhelmed that Sheridan Smith will be playing me. Having such an iconic and talented actress portray me is truly wonderful.”

But who is in the cast of the ITV series? Here’s all you need to know:

When is I Fought the Law on TV?

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law | Hera Pictures/ITV

ITV will be premiering the ‘heartbreaking’ series tonight (August 31). It is set to start at 9pm and episodes will run for approximately an hour, finishing at around 10pm.

I Fought the Law will return on Monday night (September 1) with its second episode. It will start at the same time as the previous one.

The show will air across two weeks and will conclude next Monday (September 8). It can be watched live on ITV1/ STV as well as on ITVX/ STV Player.

The full boxset will be available on the respective on demand services from this morning.

Who is in the cast of I Fought the Law?

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming in I Fought the Law | Hera Pictures/ITV

The actors who will appear in the show have been revealed and the headline name is of course BAFTA winner Sheridan Smith. A legend of the small screen, she is the kind of actor that makes you want to tune in to whatever project she is involved in.

Sheridan Smith as Ann Ming

Daniel York Loh as Charlie Ming

Enzo Cilenti as DS Mark Braithwaite

Victoria Wyant as Julie Hogg

Marlowe Chan-Reeves

Olivia Ng as Angela Ming

Jake Davies as Matthew

Kent Riley

Jack James Ryan

Andrew Lancel

Rufus Jones

Aimée Kelly as Judith Morden

Bryony Corrigan as WPC Elliot

Buddy Wignall-Ho as Kevin

Viewers will recognise Marlow Chan-Reeves from Doctor Who and may have seen Olivia Ng in Phoenix Rise.

Jake Davies has been in ITV’s Grace, while Victoria Wyant and Kent Riley were both in the acclaimed Mr Bates vs. The Post Office. Another ITV alumnus is Jack James Ryan who had a role in Vera as well as Passenger.

Andrew Lancel has previously been in Unforgotten, while viewers may have caught Rufus Jones in Hijack. He was also in BBC’s W1A.

Speaking about the show, Sheridan Smith said: “I am so honoured to have been asked to play the role of Ann Ming, a mother so determined to fight for justice for her murdered daughter that she spent 15 years campaigning for the Double Jeopardy Law to be changed. She is a truly courageous and remarkable woman to whom we all owe a debt of gratitude.”

ITV to air documentary about the case

I Fought the Law will be followed by a documentary about the case. It is called I Fought The Law: The Ann Ming Story.

It will be narrated by Sheridan Smith and takes a detailed look at the case from Julie’s disappearance in 1989 until the murderer was retried and jailed for life in 2006, becoming the first person convicted under the changed law.

Featuring exclusive interviews with Ann, her family and friends, retired police officers, and other key individuals close to the story, the documentary will also include rare archive and images that tell the story of one mother’s unwavering resolve to get justice for her daughter.

The documentary shows Ann’s extraordinary campaign, her unshakable determination, and how her fight for justice has since helped secure other landmark convictions, including those of Stephen Lawrence's killers.

