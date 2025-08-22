Who is set to clash with Travis Scott and what time are Amyl and The Sniffers playing at Leeds Festival today?

Travis Scott, D Block Europe, Amyl and The Sniffers and many more await revellers heading to Leeds Festival today.

The hip-hop giant is set to headline the main stage this evening, while The Dare is set to headline the Festival Republic stage this evening.

Here are your set times and stage clashes as the first full day at Bramham Park begins!

Good morning festival revellers, and welcome to your first full day at Leeds Festival for this year!

As more fans start filtering through the entrance to both the campsites and the main arena, your headline act this evening is hip-hop titan Travis Scott, set to astound audiences on what is a very hip-hop-centric day on the main stage at Bramham Park.

We say that as Scott features in a triple-bill of fantastic hip-hop orientated performances today, with D Block Europe performing shortly before the rapper, while Trippie Redd will be kicking off the trifecta of rap on the main stage today.

But don’t sleep on the other stages either - today also includes performances from Sammy Virji on the Chevron Stage, The Dare on the Festival Republic stage and a plethora of up-and-coming talent you’ll do doubt he hearing more about in the new year as they grace the BBC Introducing Stage.

Here are all your set times and who is set to clash with who for your Leeds Festival Friday this year!

Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Friday August 22

All information correct as of writing

Main Stage

Travis Scott is set to close out the first day at Leeds Festival this evening, but is his set going to clash with other performances across this festival? | Getty Images for Live Nation

12:00 - 12:30: Demae

12:50 - 13:20: Songer

13:40 - 14:15: Waterparks

14:35 - 15:10: Sea Girls

15:35 - 16:20: Suki Waterhouse

16:45 - 17:30: Amyl and The Sniffers

18:00 - 18:45: Trippie Redd

19:20 - 20:20: D Block Europe

21:20 - 22:50: Travis Scott

Chevron Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Lyvia

13:30 - 14:00: Late Night Drive Home

14:20 - 14:50: Del Water Gap

15:15 - 16:00: Leigh-Anne

16:25 - 17:10: Girls Don’t Sync

17:35 - 18:20: Lancey Foux

18:45 - 19:30: DJ EZ

20:10 - 21:20: Sammy Virji

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Radio Free Alice

12:40 - 13:15: Bartees Strange

13:30 - 14:00: Balu Brigada

14:20 - 14:50: Nell Mescal

15:15 - 15:40: Skye Newman

16:00 - 16:30: Antony Szmierek

17:00 - 17:30: Luvcat

17:50 - 18:20: Matilda Mann

18:40 - 19:15: Good Kid

19:35 - 20:10: Nieve Ella

20:35 - 21:20: The Dare

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 - 12:25: JD Cliffe

12:55 - 13:20: Cliffords

13:50 - 14:15: WENCH!

14:45 - 15:10: Indoor Foxes

16:35 - 17:00: Niki Kini

17:30 - 17:55: Mcxxne

18:25 - 18:50: EV

19:20 - 19:45: Deyyess

20:15 - 20:40: Amie Blue

Reload Stage

12:30 - 13:00: CamUKG

14:00 - 15:30: SHADEV

15:30 - 17:00: FUZION

17:00 - 18:30: ESC

18:30 - 20:00: Sophia Violet

21:30 - 23:00: Riordan

LS23

22:00 - 23:00: ESC

23:00 - 00:15: Douvelle19

00:15 - 01:45: P-RALLEL

01:45 - 03:00: Silva Bumpa

Reload After Hours

23:00 - 00:30: BL3SS

00:30 - 01:45: Millie Cotton

01:45 - 03:00: DJ Battle

Piccadilly Party

22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons

23:00 - 00:00: Bob Brazill

00:00 - 01:00: Swiftogeddon

01:00 - 02:00: DOKTORED

02:00 - 03:00: S*** Indie Disco

03:00 - 04:00 - Holland

04:00 - 05:00: Danny Oliver

05:00 - 06:00: Beefy Melons

What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?

It’s a tough choice for the first full day at Leeds this year, with several stage clashes set to take place. Make your choices now, or figure out if you can make time to check out all the acts today, despite the overlaps.

21:20 - 22:50 : Travis Scott (Main Stage) vs. Riordan (Reload Stage)

: Travis Scott (Main Stage) vs. Riordan (Reload Stage) 19:20 - 20:20 : D Block Europe (Main Stage) vs. Sammy Virji (Chevron Stage) vs. Nieve Ella (Festival Republic Stage)

: D Block Europe (Main Stage) vs. Sammy Virji (Chevron Stage) vs. Nieve Ella (Festival Republic Stage) 18:00 - 18:45 : Trippie Redd (Main Stage) vs. Lancey Foux (Chevron Stage) vs. Matilda Mann (Festival Republic Stage)

: Trippie Redd (Main Stage) vs. Lancey Foux (Chevron Stage) vs. Matilda Mann (Festival Republic Stage) 15:30 - 16:00: Suki Waterhouse (Main Stage) vs. Leigh-Anne (Chevron Stage) vs. Skye Newman (Festival Republic Stage) vs. FUZION (Reload Stage)

