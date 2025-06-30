The surprise Glastonbury Festival performance has led to the announcement of a 2025 UK tour.

Lewis Capaldi has announced a nine-date tour of the United Kingdom for September 2025.

The surprise Glastonbury Festival performs is set for dates in Sheffield, Glasgow, Manchester and two nights in London.

The announcement comes as his latest single, Survive, looks to top the UK singles chart this week.

Having surprised fans with a secret set at Glastonbury Festiva l over the weekend, Scottish blue-eyed soul singer Lewis Capaldi has announced a series of UK tour dates this year.

The singer, who debuted his new song Survival as part of his triumphant return to Worthy Farm this year, will be performing at eight different locations throughout September, with dates in Sheffield, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester and two-nights at The O2 in London.

After a surprise return at Glastonbury 2025, Lewis Capaldi has announced a UK tour later this year. | Getty Images

Lewis's recent album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent , spawned three heart-breaking UK number 1 singles: Pointless, Wish You The Best, and the Platinum-certified Forget Me.

The album saw him collaborate with several notable hitmakers on the album, including Max Martin (known for his work with Taylor Swift and The Weeknd), Malay (who has produced for Lorde and Frank Ocean) and long-time collaborator Phil Plested (whose credits include James Bay and Bastille).

But with his latest single looking set to top the charts only days after his Glastonbury performance, the upcoming tour looks to be another can’t miss event for your calendar before 2025 comes to an end.

Where is Lewis Capaldi playing on his 2025 UK Tour?

Capaldi is scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

September 7 2025: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

September 11 2025: P&J Live, Aberdeen

September 13 2025: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

September 17 2025: The O2, London

September 20 2025: Co-Op Live, Manchester

September 23 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

September 26 2025: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

September 27 2025: Utilita Arena, Cardiff

When can I get tickets to Lewis Capaldi’s 2025 UK Tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Artist pre-sales and O2 Priority members will be able to pick up tickets from July 8 2025 from 8am BST, while venue and Utilita pre-sales will commence from July 9 2025 at 9am BST.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence from Ticketmaster UK from July 10 2025 from 10am BST.

What did Lewis Capaldi perform at Glastonbury 2025?

According to Setlist.FM, Lewis Capaldi performed the following songs during his surprise set at Glastonbury this year.

Before You Go

Grace

Hold Me While You Wait

Bruises

Survive (Live debut)

Forget Me

Someone You Loved

