Love Island already has six couples - but there were plenty of twists and turns already 👀

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Island is back for a “summer to remember”.

The day one contestants have coupled in the live launch - with a twist.

But who is paired up after the first coupling?

Love Island is back and it was quite the dramatic start to series 12. The legendary show is celebrating its tenth birthday this summer and viewers are promised “more drama” than ever.

Maya Jama, the CEO of Love, welcomed a new batch of singletons to the famous villa in Mallorca for the first time tonight (June 9). Twelve hopefuls walked through its doors, dreaming of finding love - and winning £50,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first coupling took place but the show had some major twists up its sleeve - and it leaves one housemate at risk already. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is coupled up in Love Island series 12?

Love Island cast arriving for series 12 | ITV

We will be updating the following list throughout the series after each coupling and re-coupling.

As is tradition with a new series of Love Island the first 12 singletons entered the villa and coupled up. It made an initial set of six couples, but the show had a twist up its sleeve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show’s very first American bombshell entered during the episode today (June 9) and she was able to steal one of the boys from the off. It means already one of the housemates is at risk of being dumped.

Before the first coupling, Maya Jama announced a change to the formula - with the girls having to pick the boys based on if they are their types on “paper alone”. It meant they picked their first partner without even seeing them - what a way to start the season.

Day One

Toni and Ben

Meg and Dejon

Sophie and Harry

Helena and Connor

Alima and Blu

Megan and Tommy

Shakira and Ben were originally coupled up, but after the arrival of Toni she swooped in and split them up. It means she is now partnered with Ben and it means there is currently one singleton in the villa.

Who is single in the Love Island villa?

As previously mentioned, the twist arrival of American bombshell Toni - and her power to steal one of the boys straight away - meant one of the original six girls has been left at risk of being dumped. Shakira is currently the only singleton in the villa and at the next re-coupling could potentially go home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Love Island will continue tomorrow (June 10) on ITV2 and will air at 9pm on the channel. Expect new episodes on weeknights and Sundays with Unseen Bits scheduled for Saturday evenings.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.