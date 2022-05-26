RuPaul's Drag Race royalty comes to Luton Mecca Bingo next week

Drag queens will perform at Luton’s Mecca Bingo next week (June 2) for a night of mayhem and laughter on Skimpot Road.

Drag race royalty, Jujubee will be one of many queens gracing the stage at Boots Down Bingo.

Danny Beard and Bailey J Mills will be joined by hosts Ophelia Balls and Mutha Tucka for an evening of drag fun and silliness.

Guests are encouraged to wear their best dresses for the night.

Tim Perry, General Manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming people to the Boots Down Bingo event. It’s going to be a raucous night overflowing with delicious cocktails and drag fun.”

He added: “So sashay on down on Thursday 2nd June for a night to remember!”

For those wanting an extra special experience, they can meet the queens too.