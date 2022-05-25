Based in Bedford and Luton, the sessions provide a wide range of both on-site activities and community-based experiences for autistic youngsters aged three to 17-years-old, catering for different needs, interests, ages and abilities.

Attendees can enjoy sand and water play, art and crafts, bouncy castles, swimming, and visits to popular outdoor centres.

An Autism Bedfordshire spokesperson said: "Autism Bedfordshire summer schemes are fast paced, fun filled action packed days where you will get to see first-hand the difference, we are able to make for families.

Autism Bedfordshire's summer scheme.

"You will gain valuable experience supporting children and young people with Autistic Spectrum Conditions across different settings and activities, while all of our staff and volunteers are given the opportunity to develop and increase their skills."

Autism Bedfordshire was founded in 1991 by a group of parents who answered a local newspaper advert from a parent of an autistic child seeking other parents with whom they could share thoughts and strategies.

The charity's services help break down the barriers to social participation for autistic people and their families, providing places where they can "feel comfortable and accepted".

The spokesman added: "Successful applicants will provide 1:1 support for autistic children and young people who attend our Summer Activity Schemes in Bedford and Luton.

"Paid support workers will need to have relevant experience and qualifications, and our team leaders ensure that all staff and volunteers receive comprehensive induction and continued support throughout their involvement in the scheme."