It is one of the biggest nights in the TV world and it is almost here. The National Television Awards will take place in just a couple of days time. Joel Dommett will be on hosting duties for the ceremony which celebrates the last year on the small screen. It is set to take place at The O2 in London on Wednesday (September 10). This year's edition of the ceremony is set to take place on Wednesday night (September 10). For those who don't have tickets to attend the event at The O2, it will be on ITV1/ STV from 8pm. The broadcast is set to run for more than two hours and will finish at 10.30pm, approximately. As previously mentioned, Joel Dommett is on hosting duties for the NTAs. The full list of nominees for this year's edition of the award ceremony have been confirmed. It includes favourites like The Traitors and Strictly through to new dramas like MobLand and Adolescence. The public will have a major say in how the awards are handed out on Wednesday evening. Viewers can pick their favourites from across all of the above categories from best performances to new drama and favourite quiz show. To actually pick your favourites, simply head to the NTA's website here. Go to the vote section and go through the different categories to cast your vote. There is a limit of one vote per category and you can skip if you don't want to vote in any of them. The National Television Awards voting is open now and the public still has time to cast their votes. Voting is set to remain open until midday on Wednesday (September 10), so just under 48 hours from the time of writing. Once the voting has closed, the picks cast will be totalled up and will influence which of the nominees will walk away with the gongs that evening.