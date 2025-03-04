Adorable moment “iconic and unusual” near threatened species returns to Woburn Safari Park
Adorable footage shows new bush dogs exploring their enclosure at Woburn Safari Park.
The Bedfordshire safari park has welcomed two bush dogs, a male and a female, after sadly losing bush dogs Scrappy Dappy Doo and Dante last year.
The bush dogs were transported to the park from France, making it Woburn’s first international move in five years.
As the bush dogs came from different parts of France, the female from Thoiry, and the male from Amiens, they are yet to meet.
Keepers are introducing them in a step-by-step process - starting with a secure mesh barrier to help them get familiar with each other’s scent.
They will also take it in turns to explore their outdoor enclosure - Cachorro Range - before progressing to full contact.
Bush dogs are classified as Near Threatened due to habitat loss and the decline of prey species.
Woburn Safari Park hopes to see bush dog pups in the future.
Catherine Doherty, Head of Section, Animal Encounters said: “We are so excited to welcome back this iconic species into the Foot Safari here at Woburn Safari Park.
“Bush dogs are the world’s smallest pack hunting wild dogs! They are also really unusual as they have webbed feet so are really good swimmers and we can’t wait to see them exploring their habitat and see them spending time in the water playing.
“This new breeding pair of bush dogs are extremely important and have been specially selected by the European studbook holder for Bush Dogs due to our proven track record of exemplary animal husbandry with this species previously.”
