The newly refurbished Mecca Luton is hosting a special adult night on April 30 which will include a drag queen and topless waiters from 9.30pm.

Guests are invited to Mecca Bingo Luton for a saucy night of bingo with a unique twist as men perform a choreographed act.

The evening will include food and drinks, with a half-price bingo session before the act at 6pm.

General manager at Mecca Luton Tim Perry said: “We are excited to be able to host events in our newly refurbished venue and we are determined to make it bigger and better than ever.”

He added: “Mecca Men XXL The Tour is the ultimate night out, with food, drinks and unique entertainment, bringing back excitement and fun to Luton this month!”