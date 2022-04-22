The newly refurbished Mecca Luton is hosting a special adult night on April 30 which will include a drag queen and topless waiters from 9.30pm.
Guests are invited to Mecca Bingo Luton for a saucy night of bingo with a unique twist as men perform a choreographed act.
The evening will include food and drinks, with a half-price bingo session before the act at 6pm.
General manager at Mecca Luton Tim Perry said: “We are excited to be able to host events in our newly refurbished venue and we are determined to make it bigger and better than ever.”
He added: “Mecca Men XXL The Tour is the ultimate night out, with food, drinks and unique entertainment, bringing back excitement and fun to Luton this month!”
Mecca has said that the event is great for friends, birthdays and hen dos.