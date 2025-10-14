Trigger Point will be back for its third series very soon! 🚨📺

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trigger Point’s return date has been confirmed.

ITV has revealed when series 3 will begin.

But when exactly will the new episodes be out?

ITV has confirmed the date its explosive thriller Trigger Point will return. The hit drama is set to begin its third season at the end of October.

Vicky McClure will return to lead the cast of the propulsive show once again. It comes 18 months after the previous season had viewers glued to the edge of their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how long do you have to wait for the new episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Trigger Point series 3 start?

Vicky McClure in Trigger Point series 3 | HTM Productions/ ITV

The show is set to make its highly anticipated return to TVs later in the month. Trigger Point series 3 will start on Sunday, October 26 - just over a week away.

It will be broadcast on ITV1 and STV with the first episode starting at 9pm. The full boxset will be available on ITVX/ STV Player on October 26 for those who can’t wait to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Trigger Point series 3?

To go along with the announcement of the release date, ITV has also dropped a brief new look at the latest episodes. A ten-second clip gives fans an explosive new look at the third season.

Starting with the phrase ‘hold your breath’ it shows some of the threats the team of bomb disposal officers - Expos - will face this time around. Vicky McClure is back as Lana Washington for the latest run of episodes.

She is also joined by returning cast members Eric Shango (On The Edge), Nabil Elouahabi (Blue Lights, Unforgotten), Natalie Simpson (North Sea Connection) and Maanuv Thiara (DI Ray, Landscapers) with guest star Jason Flemyng (Gemma Bovery, Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels).

ITV teases that the experienced team will be investigating a bomb threat that soon reveals itself to be the start of a sinister vendetta: someone is targeting individuals and demanding revenge. Working alongside the Police Counterterrorism Unit, the Bomb Disposal Squad race against time to find the bomber before they claim their next victim.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.