Prime Video has sorted out your next binge watch with We Were Liars 👀

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We Were Liars is set to make its debut on Prime Video.

It is based on a bestselling book of the same name.

But when will it be released on streaming?

A moody summer thriller is set to land on Prime Video in just a few hours. We Were Liars looks like it might kill more than just your planned watch list this week.

Based on a best-selling book of the same name by E. Lockhart, the show boasts talent that worked on The Vampire Diaries and Roswell, New Mexico. It might just scratch the itch for a bingeable mystery series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will the show be released and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

When does We Were Liars release on Prime Video?

We Were Liars releases on Prime Video on June 18 | Jessie Redmond/ Prime Video

The show is set to land on streaming tomorrow (June 18), so book fans and people intrigued by the trailer don’t have much longer to wait. Prime Video tends to release new episodes and shows at around 8am GMT for UK audiences - which is 3am ET/ 12am PT.

All eight episodes of the show are set to be released at once. It means you don’t have to worry about waiting to find out what happens - you can binge it all in one go, if you are so inclined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from We Were Liars?

The synopsis for the show reads: “‘We Were Liars’ follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island.

“The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide.”

Emily Alyn Lind leads the cast as Cadence Sinclair Eastman. Are you planning to watch, let me know by email: [email protected] .

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.