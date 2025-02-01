Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gladiators has been revived - but on which TV channel? 🔎

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladiators is back with a brand new episode this evening.

Two new Gladiators have joined the cast for the 2025 series.

Find out how to watch - and if it is moved for the Six Nations.

Gladiators is back and once again has a prime slot on the BBC this weekend. The beloved 90s series was revived last year and is now in its second series.

Originally running on ITV throughout the 1990s, it was first revived in the 2000s by Sky. It is now on its third different broadcaster since it first conquered our screens more than 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might mean that viewers are a bit confused about which channel exactly the new Gladiators show is on - and leaving them at risk of missing the new episode. Audiences might wonder if the schedule will be switched around as the Six Nations starts.

What channel is Gladiators on in 2025?

Gladiators is back on TV screens with a brand-new season and a fresh lineup of contestants ready to take on the arena. | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Graeme Hunter

As previously mentioned, the beloved game show has had multiple lives across a number of broadcasters. It started out on ITV three decades ago, returned on Sky One and is now on the BBC.

Viewers will be able to find the 2025 series of Gladiators on BBC One. It will also be available on catch-up on iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Gladiators on TV?

This week’s episode of the game show is scheduled to be broadcast today (February 1). It is due to start at 5.50pm on BBC One and run for an hour until 6.50pm.

How to watch Gladiators on catch up?

If you can’t watch the show live on BBC One, it will be available afterwards to watch on demand via BBC iPlayer. You can also watch all of the previously aired episodes of the 2024 revival series - including the New Year’s special.

Find out more about the two new Gladiators who have joined the line-up for 2025. And if you want to enjoy more reality TV - see who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer so far.