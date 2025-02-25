Drake is set to make history at this year’s Wireless Festival in London 🎶🎤🎟

Wireless 2025 have revealed their first set of acts for this year’s event.

But with more set to be revealed ahead of the festival’s first day, now seems an ideal time for some ‘admin.’

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s festival, including travel, banned items and what time gates open and close this year.

After months of speculation, Wireless 2025 delivered the first wave of acts for this year’s festival in London - with more expected to come in due course.

This year, for the first time in Wireless history, one headline act is set to perform across all three days with a different set for each occasion, leaving some fans wondering if the line-ups before the headline act might be an indicator what kind of set they’re about to play.

We also found out who ‘The Mandem’ are after their mysterious addition to the announcement when it first dropped, along with perhaps the ‘worst kept’ secret for Wireless in the form of Sunday’s confirmed guests revealing ahead of time that yes - they were to perform at this year’s festival.

So there’s plenty of moving parts still continuing ahead of Wireless 2025, but for those who have already staked their claims and picked up tickets (and how lucky you were to do so), let’s take a look at almost everything you may need to know heading to this year’s festival.

From how to get there, what time you should arrive and what time is too late for a fashionable entrance to make, right down to the things you can and really should not be bringing to any festival at all in the first place.

This is your guide to Wireless Festival 2025.

While we wait to see who else will join Drake at Wireless 2025, here's some essential information every festivalgoer should know about this year's event. | Getty Images

Where is Wireless 2025 being held?

Wireless 2025 is set to take place at Finsbury Park, London from July 11 to July 13 2025.

Who has been announced so far for Wireless 2025?

So far, Drake has been announced as the headline act across all three nights, with a different set to take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Friday July 11 2025

Drake

Partynextdoor

Summer Walker

Saturday July 12 2025

Drake

Boy Better Know

Sunday July 13 2025

Drake

Vybz Kartel

Burna Boy

How do I get to Wireless 2025?

By car

Car Parking is not available at Wireless Festival. There is very limited Blue badge parking in the year round parking bays. Please be warned that wardens will be on patrol throughout the event and your car may be towed. However, there will be access for Uber drivers to pick and and drop off, alongside a rank of black cabs situated close to the festival site. In short - don’t try and drive to Wireless 2025.

By train

Finsbury Park is conveniently located near both Finsbury Park Station and Manor House Station, making it easy to access from various parts of London. Here’s a breakdown to help you choose the best station for your journey:

Finsbury Park Station serves both underground and overground lines, offering broader connectivity. It’s accessible for customers with mobility needs, though it tends to be busier than Manor House Station. Manor House Station is served only by the Piccadilly Line, making it a quieter option for those traveling from west or central London.

For those using specific lines:

Piccadilly Line: Get off at Manor House Station. If you need to change to the Victoria Line, King’s Cross is the recommended interchange.

Victoria Line: Disembark at Finsbury Park Station for the quickest access.

By buses/coach

Big Green Coach are once again helping festivalgoers travel from many corners of the United Kingdom head to Wireless 2025, with pick up points in Birmingham, Bristol, Chelmsford, Colchester, Coventry, Guildford and more - check out the travel company’s website for more details and to book tickets.

For those in London or making their own way to the city for Wireless 2025, the following buses all service Finsbury Park.

Day Buses: 4, 19, 29, 106, 141, 153, 210,236, 253, 254, 259, 279, 341, W3, and W7

Night Buses: N19, N29, N253, and N279.

Can I camp at Wireless 2025?

No you cannot - much like with TRNSMT in Glasgow, Wireless is a day festival without any camping grounds. If you’re looking for accommodation in London then the best bet is to check out Travelodge , Premier Inn , Ibis or what options are available with AirBnB .

Can I leave the festival site and return during the day at Wireless 2025?

No - Wireless is set to continue a no pass out policy in 2025, meaning once you are on the festival site, if you leave then that’s your day at Finsbury Park done with.

What time do gates open and when is the last entry to Wireless 2025?

If the schedule for Wireless 2025 follows that of previous years, gates are set to open on the Friday at 1:30pm GMT, with an earlier opening time on Saturday and Sunday of 11:30am GMT.

The event is scheduled to end at 10:30pm GMT on the Friday and Saturday of the festival, with Sunday’s run of events set to conclude by 9:30pm GMT.

Last entries are expected to take place at 8pm GMT on Friday and Saturday, with Sunday a slightly earlier time of 7:30pm GMT.

What items should I not bring with me to Wireless 2025?

Avoid any dramas at the gate or being unfairly picked out by a sniffer dog by leaving the following items at home:

Metal bottles

Aerosols over 250ml

Air Horns / megaphones

Alcohol

All gas canisters of any size (including nitrous oxide)

Animals (other than registered hearing dogs or guide dogs)

Any goods for unauthorised trading with unauthorised logos

Anything that could reasonably be considered for use as a weapon including oversized lighters or any item which may cause danger, offence or disruption to any other person

Audio recorders

Bags larger than A4 size

Balloons

Blowtorches

Professional cameras and video / audio equipment are strictly prohibited.

Cans

Catapults

Chairs / stools / inflatable loungers / floor seating / shooting sticks

Chinese / sky lanterns / paper lanterns

Clothing/garments/items which promote cultural appropriation

Cooking apparatus / cutlery

Large cool bags/boxes

Disposable vapes

Drinks of any size (sealed or unsealed)

Drones and other flying devices

Excessive amounts of food (i.e. more than for personal consumption)

Face covering(s) or balaclavas

Fireworks/pyrotechnics, flares/distress flares

Flags with poles

Gazebos and parasols

Gas cylinders/canisters

Glass bottles, jars, containers (including glass makeup and perfume bottles)

Liquids, gels or lotions (over 100ml)

Illegal Substances (drugs) and legal highs, herbal highs, new psychoactive substances and unidentifiable substances – including Nitrous Oxide

Laser pens

Megaphones

Metal drinking bottles

Nitrous oxide and any items associated with the taking of NPS and NOS (including but not limited to balloons, whipped cream dispensers, water crackers / CO2 dispensers)

Penknives

Perfume and make up (over 100ml)

Portable laser equipment and pens

Selfie sticks

Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorized and non-motorized vehicles

Sound systems (including personal speakers)

Spray cans

Large umbrellas or parasols

Unauthorised radios or walkie talkies

Unauthorized solicitation or marketing materials (e.g., handbills, flyers, stickers)

Unofficial tabards and reflective/high vis jackets

Weapons

You are not permitted to bring soft drinks or water into the event. You are permitted to bring empty plastic bottles up to 500ml in size to use at the refill water points inside the festival.

Medication is allowed (if accompanied by doctors note / prescription or if it is recognisable) and Cigarettes for personal use are allowed. However excessive amounts of cigarettes (ie. more than for personal consumption) will be confiscated. No tobacco/vape products will be sold on site.

Are there any tickets left to attend Wireless 2025?

Sadly tickets for Wireless 2025 have all sold out when they went on sale; however, Ticketmaster do have a reseller outlet so in the event some tickets are returned, Twickets , StubHub or Ticketmaster resales might be your best chance - good luck!

It’s set to be a hip-hop paradise in London in July, with not only Wireless 2025 taking place but Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing in the same month - for more information about that, visit our story on the Grand National UK tour.