Lord Lieutenant praises 'Rich Tapestry' at Pakistan and Kashmir Culture Festival
The event was led by Next Generation Scheme, working with partners Inspire FM, Raise Up Foundation, Empowering Education, as well as Aneesa Kiani, the multi-award winning fashion designer and director of Kiane Consultancy.
Funds from the event went towards charity partner Luton Foodbank to help their work in the town.
The day also saw dignitaries from around the region join the celebrations, including Susan Lousada, His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire.
In her address to the crowd, she was full of praise of the rich cultural expressions that the county is blessed with.
“The vibrant diversity and multiculturalism of Bedfordshire make it a wonderful place to call home,” she said.
“Sharing our cultures fosters community cohesion and when we come together, we are a rich tapestry made up of beautiful threads that weave their way around the county and beyond.
“Be proud of Luton, be proud of Bedfordshire and be proud of all the cultural heritage that we have and we share.”
She added: “I would like to thank the Next Generation Scheme for putting on this event and inviting me here today to celebrate the heritage of Pakistan and Kashmir.”
Other special guests included High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah, Mayor of Luton Cllr. Tahmina Saleem, respected imam and community leader Allama Qazi Abdul Aziz Chishti MBE, Hannan Ali DL and influential content creator Maryam Malik.
The event saw vibrant fashion shows and displays from ceremonial horses, as well as poetry recitations and traditional qawwali singers.
It also featured an exhibition of arts, pottery and textiles hosted by Wardown House Museum and Gallery.
The Pakistan and Kashmir Culture Festival was supported by Luton Rising, as well as a number of local businesses.
Asma Khan, of event organisers Next Generation Scheme, said: “We were pleased to have so many join us to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan and Kashmir.
“We are absolutely overjoyed by the day and the event exceeded our expectations. We want to take this opportunity to thank our partners and sponsors for supporting this event.”
Mark Turner, Service Director of Luton Rising, said: “Luton Rising is delighted at the success of Luton’s Pakistan and Kashmir Culture Festival, an event for all communities that truly showed the warmth, richness and variety of that fascinating country.”
Liz Stringer of Luton Foodbank added: “The community of Luton is one that is so full of generosity and we are so appreciative of all the support we receive. We want to thank the organisers for supporting us through this wonderful event.”
