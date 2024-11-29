Mother of two battles stage 4 stomach cancer, pleads for help to secure private healthcare

Natasha Molloy, a devoted mother of two children, is facing the fight of her life after being diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer. With limited treatment options available through the public healthcare system, Natasha is urgently seeking financial support to access private healthcare

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from editor David Summers, and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha is urgently seeking financial support to access private medical care, hoping it will provide her the best chance to extend her life and ensure her children have the future they deserve.

At just 40, Natasha, a primary school teacher, was blindsided by her diagnosis in October 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After months of unexplained symptoms. “It’s been a whirlwind,” she shared, “I never thought I’d be in this position. But I’m fighting for my children,and I will do everything I can to stay with them as long as possible.”

The love of her life who is supporting her through everything and giving her the hope she needs

Currently, Natasha's cancer has spread beyond her stomach, making treatment more complex and urgent. Doctors have told her that the standard treatment options through the public system are limited and may not provide the outcomes she hopes for. Desperate to give herself the best chance at survival, Natasha is turning to private healthcare for access to more advanced treatments, including cutting-edge therapies that could prolong her life.

The costs are astronomical,” Natasha son explains, “I don’t have the means to pay for them myself. I’m reaching out to the community to ask for help, not just for me, but for my kids. I need to fight for them.”

Her children, aged 20 and 17, are at the forefront of Natasha's mind as she battles through daily pain and uncertainty. She worries about the long-term impact of her illness on their lives, hoping to be there for their milestones, graduations, and weddings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support Natasha’s journey, a fundraising campaign has been launched through a go fund me, where family, friends, and strangers alike have already begun donating to help cover the cost of her treatment. In just over 1 month , the campaign has raised £8437, but Natasha’s medical bills are expected to reach over 50k

Natasha and her beautiful 17 year old daughter she is fighting endless to spend more time with after her horrible diagnosis

“Every donation, no matter how small, helps,” she says gratefully. “It’s not just money—it’s hope. It’s the possibility of another day with my kids.”

Natasha’s fight is a reminder of the harsh realities that many people face when it comes to securing life-saving treatment, especially for conditions as aggressive as stomach cancer. While public healthcare can provide essential care, it’s often not enough to meet the needs of those battling advanced illness.

For those wishing to support Natasha’s fight, donations can be made through her fundraising page at www.gofundme.com/f/help-natasha-live-fully-and-comfortably-on-this-journey