Active Luton helps Dell Farm make progress

Dell Farm, which faced closure last year, has made steady progress under Active Luton’s new operating model, according to a report for the council’s Executive.

The report, which will be presented at the Executive for Luton Borough Council on Monday, August 21, outlines progress the children’s farm in Whipsnade has made since a report to the Executive in July 2016.

That report proposed changes to Active Luton’s operating model, due to budget cuts being faced by the operator.

In March 2016, it was revealed that the centre faced the axe as London Luton Ltd planned to cut its donation to Active Luton by £500,000.

It was not doing well financially, and was not being used as much because of competition from larger centres.

In the report for Monday’s Executive it notes “the progress by Active Luton regarding the first year operating model and the council’s on-going financial challenge to repair and maintain the facility.”

After public and staff consultations Active Luton informed the council that it would continue to operate and manage the centre.

The current position for Dell Farm is reported as being positive, with “increases seen in usage, quality and both external and internal funding and resources.”

The goal is “to establish a more sustainable model of operation for Dell Outdoor Education and Active Centre”.

The proposal from the report is to note the “council’s ongoing financial challenge to repair and maintain this facility”.