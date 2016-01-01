News

UPDATE: Serious fire at derelict building in Luton

The front page of a proposed book on Guyanan character Granny JJ

Introducing smart Granny JJ

Award-winning 'breadhead' Jo Bottrill with fellow baker Gordon Smith at Hitchin Food & Drink Festival

‘Hobby gone wrong’ allows Jo to use her loaf in a winning way

Luton artist Lhouette will be artist in residence at the Dorchester in Park Lane next year

Luton artist to exhibit at the Dorchester

Luton schoolboy trek raises £900 for Foodbank

A little Pug: cute, or disfigured? Credit: Shutterstock

Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Two vehicles involved in serious collision on Stockingstone Road

No Caption ABCDE

Cost of living - fuel prices on the rise

The cars most likely to be written off

Top 10 cars most likely to have been written off revealed

Thameslink and Great Northern introduce new team of rail enforcement officers. Photo by Peter Alvey Photography

Thameslink introduces new team of rail enforcement officers

Immigrants rescued from lorry near junction 11 of M1

One of the abandoned kittens

Vulnerable kittens abandoned in skip

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon AKA Tommy Robinson

Judge rejects Beds Police’s attempted travel ban for Tommy Robinson

Car stolen at knife-point in Leagrave

Major overhaul of Luton children’s centres in the pipeline

Luton apprentice Jack Bishop who's landed a dream job in Harpenden

Dream job for Luton Formula 1 fan

Top mark for Leedon in primary science award

�Rothesay Nursery School pupils with headteacher, Janet Brownjohn

Rothesay Nursery celebrates a ‘good’ inspection from Ofsted

Endorsements from celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston can help to sway shoppers buying decisions. Credit: Shutterstock

Whatsapp is changing

Shopkins Smoothie Truck. Picture: PRNewsFoto/Toys R Us.

Toys “R” Us reveal must-have Christmas toys

Labour ban for ‘hurt’ ex-councillor Jim

Family wants Luton Borough Council help them find a home

Boundary changes

Luton North to join Houghton in proposed boundary changes

Children and alcohol, what's your view?

Do you think it’s okay to allow children to drink some alcohol at home?

VIDEO: Bees have besieged Biggleswade family’s lawn for 3 weeks – and no-one will help

Mess left behind by travellers at Memorial Park

Travellers leave a right mess behind

Fined man stands up to Luton Borough Council over flytipping penalty

Luton War Memorial to be refurbished

Introducing egg and peanut at early stage to babies may reduce the risk of developing an allergy to either foodstuff. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Cuddling cats may be deadly, according to new research.

Cuddling cats could be deadly

Listening to loud music on personal devices could be leading to an epidemic of deafness among young people, a study shows.

Headphones causing hidden hearing loss ‘epidemic’

Smoking rates in England are the lowest on record

